GB para-rider’s plea for disabled horse riding facility in Lincolnshire
Specialising in lessons for children with autism
A competitive para rider who has represented Great Britain made a tearful plea to be able to run a disabled horse riding facility in North Lincolnshire.
Sarah Cumberland set up Avalon Mill Equestrian Centre to give lessons to disabled and other riders. She laid out a small ménage for horse schooling at stables by Green Lane Farm, Belton.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite