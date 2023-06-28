‘Good’ news for Grantham dialysis service after first CQC inspection

It is the first official CQC rating given to the service

A dialysis service in Grantham has had a ‘Good’ start after inspectors praised its staff and general quality of care.

DaVita (UK) Limited in Grantham is a service with nine dialysis stations, with the designated centre providing chronic haemodialysis and care for established chronic renal failure patients who have already been stabilised on the therapy at their main NHS parent unit.

