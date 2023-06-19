Life sentence for Skegness murderer who stabbed sleeping man

He had attacked the sleeping victim with a kitchen knife

A Skegness man who stabbed a sleeping man to death was today (Mon) jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 27 years in prison.

Marcus Tott, 47, died at his rented flat in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on 2 December 2022. Richard Lee Norris, 54, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, had denied a charge of murder but was found guilty after an eight day trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

