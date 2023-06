Two £25m wards provide crisis support for adults at Peter Hodgkinson Centre

Two brand-new mental health wards have been unveiled at the Peter Hodgkinson Centre in Lincoln.

The Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) has opened these two £25 million wards, comprising a total of 19 beds, to provide crucial support to adults facing mental health crises.

