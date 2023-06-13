4 hours ago

Lincolnshire’s four Lloyds Pharmacies in Sainsbury’s stores to close today

Plans to phase out the pharmacies have been brought forward
Sainsbury's on Tritton Road in Lincoln. | Photo: Google Street View

Lloyds Pharmacy will close all 237 of its branches inside Sainsbury’s supermarkets by the end of Tuesday – leaving Lincolnshire patients with four less options.

Lloyds Pharmacy cited a change in market conditions when it announced in January this year that the 237 Sainsburys sites would cease operations.

