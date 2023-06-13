Navigating tough times: Lincolnshire’s insolvency figures on the rise
Business leaders are resilient despite the pressures
Lincolnshire’s business community is grappling with the effects of tough trading conditions, as recent figures reveal a rise in insolvencies among small firms in the county.
The data from the BBC Shared Data Unit sheds light on the challenges faced by businesses. Over the past four years, Lincolnshire has seen a total of 204 insolvencies.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite.