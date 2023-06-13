“No room for complacency”: Lincolnshire fire service’s stand on behaviour

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that there are no apparent institutionalised issues of poor behaviour such as misogyny, racism, or bullying within the force.

However, it emphasises that complacency has no place in the service.

This statement forms part of a series of reports set to be presented to the Lincolnshire County Council’s Public Protection and Communities Scrutiny Committee.

The reports assert: “The overview is still that there does not appear to be institutionalised issues of poor behaviours such as misogyny, racism, or bullying.

“However, it is also clear that there is no room for complacency and that there are examples of where behaviours need to improve and be addressed.”

The reports highlight a national and local focus on culture within Fire and Rescue Services, a focus that has intensified following recent reports of unacceptable behaviours in some other services.

Included in the reports is a document by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue (HMICFRS) on “values and culture in fire and rescue services”.

This document resulted in thirty-four recommendations aimed at Chief Fire Officers, NFCC, Home Office, and Police Chief Constables, all to be implemented by April 2024.

In response, LFR has launched an Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion training program for all staff and established staff networks in areas such as LGBT+, Women in Fire Service, Neurodiversity, and Non-operational network.

LFR has consolidated the recommendations into an action plan and assigned strategic leaders to address the nineteen recommendations that are the direct responsibility of Chief Fire Officers.

The reports indicate that LFR is making positive strides against the recommendations, with several items already completed.

The LFR Senior Leadership Team has expressed its full commitment to ensuring the culture of the fire and rescue service enables all staff to be the best versions of themselves at work, express their views in a safe and secure environment, and have the opportunities to reach their full potential.

They have stated that the improvement journey for culture and EDI will be continuous and will not be a ‘task and finish’ style workstream.