RAF Scampton: 5,000 asylum seekers expected in the first year

Only 2,000 men housed at any given time

During the first 12 months of its operations, the migrant camp at RAF Scampton near Lincoln is anticipated to process around 5,000 young men, largely from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran.

Chief Executive Debbie Barnes announced the news during a Lincolnshire County Council meeting earlier today (June 6), later explaining that the “first cohort” is expected to arrive in the Autumn.

