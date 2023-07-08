2000 years of the Brayford: From Roman port to university hub

At the heart of the city through good times and bad

When the Romans first arrived in Lincoln in the first century, they were struck by two promising geographic features – a hill and an inland pool.

While Steep Hill was crucial for the city’s military use, it was the water which became known as the Brayford which would define Lincoln’s fortunes for better or worse down the centuries.

