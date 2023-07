DC Andrew Pearson tried everything possible to save her

A High Court Judge has commended the efforts of a Boston-based police officer who tried to save the life of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte.

Mrs Justice McGowan DBE said she would be commending the actions of Detective Constable Andrew Pearson to the Chief Constable of Lincolnshire, Chris Harward.

