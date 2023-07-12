MP criticises “immaterial” reporting of shares in publicly listed companies

Shares in three publicly listed companies fell below threshold for parliament’s transparency rules

After details of ‘secret’ shares in publicly listed companies were published in a national newspaper, a Lincolnshire MP named in the story has called it “immaterial”.

The Guardian published a story on Sunday, July 9 which looked into the shares Members of Parliament have in publicly listed companies – with two Lincolnshire MPs being listed in the article.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.