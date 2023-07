The countdown to one of Lincoln’s biggest annual events

Lincoln’s 1940s Weekend returns to the city’s Cathedral Quarter this week – with tens of thousands of visitors expected for two days of all things vintage and a few surprises along the way.

On Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, Lincoln’s historic uphill section will transform into a 1940s haven.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.