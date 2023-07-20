New community project promises ‘rural radio revolution’ for East Coast

“One of the biggest things to happen to radio in Lincolnshire for decades”

A Boston-based radio project has been awarded a licence to broadcast a series of radio stations for listeners on Lincolnshire’s East Coast.

The East Lincolnshire Broadcasting (ELBC) CIC was awarded the small-scale DAB multiplex licence by Ofcom last month, reaching across Boston, Spalding and Skegness.

