Hundreds back call to clean up Cleethorpes’ waters

Another pollution alert has been issued for the resort

Almost 1,100 people have signed a petition calling for North East Lincolnshire Council to help clean up the area’s waterways.

On Thursday, the authority will again debate the quality of its waterways and sewage discharge by water companies as a result of the petition, which was organised by Liberal Democrat councillors.

