Labour’s Ric Metcalfe: ‘Lincoln is certainly winnable’ in next general election
Council leader cautious but hopeful after recent by-elections
City of Lincoln Council leader Ric Metcalfe has expressed cautious optimism about the Labour Party’s prospects in the next general election.
Despite the mixed results of recent by-elections – with one win each for the Conservatives, Labour, and the Liberal Democrats – Metcalfe believes that the Labour Party can find success in the city.
