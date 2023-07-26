2 mins ago

Labour’s Ric Metcalfe: ‘Lincoln is certainly winnable’ in next general election

Council leader cautious but hopeful after recent by-elections
Leader of City of Lincoln Council, Ric Metcalfe (Labour)

City of Lincoln Council leader Ric Metcalfe has expressed cautious optimism about the Labour Party’s prospects in the next general election.

Despite the mixed results of recent by-elections – with one win each for the Conservatives, Labour, and the Liberal Democrats – Metcalfe believes that the Labour Party can find success in the city.

