King Charles III makes first official visit to Lincolnshire

His Majesty King Charles III was in Lincolnshire for the first time since becoming head of the British monarchy on Monday.

The royal visit to marked 80 years since the Dambusters Raids, 50 years of the Lincolnshire Wolds being an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as well as 75 years since the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and Gibraltar Point nature reserve were first established.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite