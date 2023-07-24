Barbenheimer opening weekend breaking Lincolnshire cinema records

Barbie v. Oppenheimer – which won the battle for the big screen?

Lincolnshire’s film lovers displayed their Ken-ergy on the opening weekend of Barbenheimer, with cinemas across the county reporting record footfall.

Dubbed the biggest film release day in years, Friday, July 21 saw the release of two blockbusters – Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s comedy about the famous Barbie doll.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.