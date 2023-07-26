‘The next big health issue’: Warning for children over single-use vapes

Members of Lincolnshire County Council have labelled flavoured single-use vapes as a major health problem in the making.

During a Public Protection and Communities Scrutiny Committee meeting on Tuesday, several councillors voiced worries over the sale of disposable vapes to under 18s.

They believe that the enticing colourful flavours of these products are largely responsible for their appeal among this age group.

