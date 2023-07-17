NHS staff and train workers prepare for week of strikes
Action to continue throughout the week
NHS staff and railway workers will again be heading out on strike this week, causing disruption to health and transport services in Lincolnshire as disputes over pay, job security and working conditions intensify.
Issues surrounding pay terms and conditions have been frequent and long-standing in Lincolnshire, particularly within our NHS and on our railways.
