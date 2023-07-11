Reception pupils bury time capsule at Boston housing development
It will be dug up when they’re ready to leave primary school
Reception pupils at a Boston school have buried a time capsule at the site of a nearby housing development, which will be dug back up once they leave primary education.
The children of reception year at Hawthorn Tree Primary School visited Loghurst Group’s 135-home The Leas development on Toot Lane, located near the school for the event.
