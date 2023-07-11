Reception pupils bury time capsule at Boston housing development

Far-right poster boy Alek Yerbury is becoming a familiar face in Lincolnshire.

Previously affiliated with the fascist Patriotic Alternative group, the 27-year-old now leads his own faction – National Support Detachment – and described asylum seekers as “vermin” during his Lincoln rally on Saturday.

His group have been accused of exploiting fears over the Home Office’s plan to transform RAF Scampton into an asylum centre.

Yerbury’s extreme politics and likeness to Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler have divided residents of both Scampton and Lincoln (although he’s labelled this comparison “intentionally ludicrous”.)

Several members of his faction gathered in a local pub ahead of his group’s Lincoln rally last Saturday (July 8), and Yerbury agreed to answer questions on how he became the leader of a far-right movement.

Personal life and career

Yerbury, a British citizen, was born in Australia where he spent the first 19 years of his life before he ultimately returned to his home country in 2015.

“There were a lot of things that were really nice about living there, but to me, it never really felt like home,” he said.

“Having been here [the UK] quite a lot in my youth, it’s always just felt like home, it felt like I had a connection here as this literally is the land of my father’s.

“Now that I actually live here, I don’t ever want to leave.”

Following nearly six years in the British Army, he chose to relocate to his current residence in Leeds, a place he remembered fondly from his time in the north.

While attempting to reminisce about his glory days in the 5th Battalion, the interview was briefly interrupted by his right-hand man Scott Pittsy, who yelled “Scum” at a rival protester passing by.

Yerbury proudly reminisced about his time in the army and how he fondly remembered the “camaraderie”. However, he has been reticent about his family ties and personal life.

Political history

Frustrated by the political landscape under the Conservative government, Yerbury decided to leave the army and became a prominent public speaker for Patriotic Alternative.

“One of my main reasons for leaving the army was because I was extremely unhappy with the political decisions being made. I was extremely unhappy with the way the country and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) were being run and I made no secret of that when I put my notice in,” the 27-year-old said.

“So having complained about these problems for so many years I thought I would take what I had and do something about it.”