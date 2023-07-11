56 seconds ago

Reception pupils bury time capsule at Boston housing development

It will be dug up when they’re ready to leave primary school
A time capsule, which will be recovered in six years time to explore the progress over time, has been buried at the site of a Boston housing development by reception pupils in the town. | Photo: Longhurst Group

Reception pupils at a Boston school have buried a time capsule at the site of a nearby housing development, which will be dug back up once they leave primary education.

The children of reception year at Hawthorn Tree Primary School visited Loghurst Group’s 135-home The Leas development on Toot Lane, located near the school for the event.

