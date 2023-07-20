Spalding man’s persistent 999 calls for police to find him a girlfriend

As ridiculous calls to 999 go, a Spalding man’s request for police to help to find him a girlfriend might be one of the worst.

But it was no laughing matter when 54-year-old Brian Chappell called nine times in quick succession over his quest for love – potentially delaying the Lincolnshire force’s response to an emergency.

