Wings of history: Lincolnshire man’s unforgettable Spitfire adventure
86-year-old fulbeck resident wins Spitfire flight in charity contest
An 86-year-old from Lincolnshire has realised his long-held dream as he took to the skies in a Spitfire flight.
This extraordinary opportunity arose from his participation in the Daily Express charity contest, held in partnership with flyaspitfire.com, to support the RAF Benevolent Fund.
