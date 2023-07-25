29 seconds ago

Wings of history: Lincolnshire man’s unforgettable Spitfire adventure

86-year-old fulbeck resident wins Spitfire flight in charity contest
DX competition winner Michael Parker after flying in a Spitfire | Photo: RAF Benevolent Fund

An 86-year-old from Lincolnshire has realised his long-held dream as he took to the skies in a Spitfire flight.

This extraordinary opportunity arose from his participation in the Daily Express charity contest, held in partnership with flyaspitfire.com, to support the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite