She restored its reputation, and is now stepping away

The owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Sleaford is selling up to raise her young family, saying she fears that she may “miss out on their lives” if she continues running the business.

Samantha Pavlou has been the owner of Tiamo Italian on Sleaford Market Place since 2018.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.