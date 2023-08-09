CQC puts ‘inadequate’ Gainsborough GP surgery in special measures
The surgery was criticised for four major breaches
A surgery in Gainsborough accepts it has failed to meet “the expected standard” after an ‘inadequate’ inspection rating saw the CQC place it under special measures.
Caskgate Street Surgery in Gainsborough delivers general medical care to a patient population of around 12,000 – operating within the Lincolnshire Integrated Care System (ICS).
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.