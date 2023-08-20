Great atmosphere at Lincoln Castle despite Lionesses’ defeat in World Cup final

“Watching England in a World Cup final inside Lincoln Castle, does it get any better?” Thousands agreed

More than 2,000 people watched England’s heartbreaking Women’s World Cup final defeat to Spain inside the grounds of Lincoln Castle on Sunday, but despite the result there was an overwhelming sense of pride for the Lionesses.

England were looking to write yet another chapter in their recent history books on Sunday, but failed to add to last summer’s European Championships success by losing 1-0 to Spain in Sydney, Australia.

