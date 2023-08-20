Hip-hop at 50: How the genre travelled from the Bronx to Lincoln

We speak to a Grammy winning producer, an up and coming rapper and a resident DJ – all from Lincoln

From beat breaks at a party in the Bronx to headlining every festival on the planet – the 50-year journey of hip-hop as a music genre has created a new lane for aspiring artists to pursue greatness in creativity.

August 11, 1973 has become the symbolic birth date of this genre we now all know called hip-hop, thanks to funk and soul DJ Kool Herc’s mixing of two records together, while making vocal announcements over the top, from an apartment in the Bronx, New York.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.