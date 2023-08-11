Lincoln car parks welcome big drop in drug problems, but there’s more to be done

Drug-related incidents in three Lincoln car parks have decreased by nearly two-thirds since the introduction of a Public Space Protection Order, according to council reports.

The City of Lincoln Council plans to extend the PSPOs at Lucy Tower, Broadgate, and Lincoln Central Car Parks for an additional three years. The PSPO allows police and council staff to remove individuals from car parks if they partake in banned activities.

