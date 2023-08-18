Lincoln karting centre will remain closed during carbon monoxide poisoning investigation

An indoor karting centre in Lincoln will be unable to open for customers while an investigation takes place into reports of carbon monoxide poisoning, which saw over 55 people treated in hospital.

The incident involved visitors to Gridline Racing on Dunford Road in Lincoln on Tuesday, August 15, prompting a public health alert and an investigation led by the City of Lincoln Council’s Environmental Health team.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.