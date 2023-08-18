Lincoln Pride: Why this event is so important to the LGBTQ+ community

Exploring the history of Pride, as well as the everyday difficulties the community faces

Lincoln Pride returns this weekend, with thousands of people expected to attend this annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in Lincolnshire and beyond.

The event, which takes place at Tentercroft Street car park on Saturday, August 19, paints the city in rainbow colours and celebrates our societal diversity and inclusion with live acts, stalls and plenty of fanfare.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.