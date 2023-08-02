53 seconds ago

Lincoln stylist’s mission to help trans people feel confident with their hair

Helping aid comfort in your skin during the difficult decision of gender transition
Eve Millar is a hairstylist on a mission. Her Project Plus workshops will offer advice and a safe space for people going through gender transition to learn more about hair and comfort in their own skin. | Photo: Eve Millar

An experienced hair stylist is helping people transitioning gender to feel comfortable in their bodies by learning about their new hairstyles .

Eve Millar, 31, is a freelance hairdresser and stylist based in Lincoln who wants to use her skills and expertise for a greater purpose than just styling hair.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.