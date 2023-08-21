Lincolnshire grappling with antisocial behaviour increase
Are councils doing enough to tackle problems?
Anti-social behaviour is increasing and councils nationally aren’t doing enough to tackle it, according to the Local Government Ombudsman. However, authorities in Lincolnshire say they are using all the tools in their power to deal with the ongoing issue.
A recent report by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) highlighted the perceived inadequacies of local councils in addressing antisocial behaviour (ASB). Paul Najsarek, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said: “All too often in our investigations we find councils not thinking hard enough about how they can step in to help.
