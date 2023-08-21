Why Covid face masks could return to Lincolnshire later this year

Two new variants are on the rise. Should we worry?

People in Lincolnshire may need to consider wearing face masks again as Covid cases are expected to rise throughout autumn and winter.

With two new variants – EG.5 and BA.2.68 – currently on the rise throughout the UK, members of the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies have warned that a new wave of infections might be imminent.

They noted that the infection rate across the UK has jumped from a mere 3.3 people in every 100,000 to 7.2 in less than a month.

