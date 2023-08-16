Rachel Daly: Lincoln Ladies manager who coached Women’s World Cup finalist

“It’s no surprise to see her make it all the way to the top”

Lionesses star Rachel Daly, who has just reached the final of the Women’s World Cup, always showed the signs of a future England international – according to her former manager at Lincoln Ladies.

Rachel Daly needs little to no introduction at this stage of her career. She’s a European Championship winner with England, the joint-record holder for most Women’s Super League (WSL) goals in a single season, a Team GB Olympian, and now a Women’s World Cup finalist.

