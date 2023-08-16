“Rip off”: Lincolnshire motorists react to soaring car insurance costs

Motorists are paying more than ever before

Motorists in Lincolnshire are feeling ripped off by soaring car insurance costs, as national data shows that people are paying more than ever to insure their vehicles.

National analysis of 28 million motor insurance policies, from the Association of British Insurers (ABI), found the average price paid for car insurance in the second quarter of 2023 continued in an upward trend — and a record high.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.