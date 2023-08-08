Six Lincolnshire Aldi stores to trial sensory-friendly shopping hours

None of the six are in Lincoln, though

Aldi is trialling a new scheme where neurodiverse shoppers can enjoy a sensory-friendly supermarket experience – and six Lincolnshire stores are involved.

Customers can expect dedicated signposting to help guide shoppers around the store, quieter till scans and no tannoy announcements, creating a calmer environment for people who may struggle with noisy environments.

