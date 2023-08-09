Young boy’s crash death prompts safety petition for dangerous junction

Residents, councillors, and a local MP are rallying for enhanced road safety measures following the heart-wrenching death of an eight-year-old boy near Kirton Lindsey.

On Monday, August 7, at approximately 1.15pm, a collision occurred involving a grey Mercedes and a white Mitsubishi at the B1398 junction with the B1205. Lincolnshire Police swiftly arrived at the scene. While several individuals suffered minor injuries, the young boy tragically lost his life.

