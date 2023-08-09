Anglian Water customers could get compensation in mass sewage dump lawsuit

Six water companies, including Anglian Water, could be forced to pay compensation to customers over allegations of unreported sewage dumps and overcharging, outlined in a collective legal case against the private firms.

Anglian Water, Severn Trent Water, Thames Water, United Utilities, Northumbrian Water and Yorkshire Water are accused of misleading the Environment Agency and water regulator Ofwat over the number of reported pollution discharges in waterways across the country.

