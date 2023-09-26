Anglian Water to pay back £22m in customer bills over poor performance
The second Ofwat punishment in as many years for Anglian Water
Anglian Water has been listed as a “lagging company” by the national water regulator, and will be ordered to pay back around £22 million in the form of reducing customers’ bills.
Water regulator Ofwat conducted a review into performance targets at multiple water firms in the UK, focusing on measures around reducing pollution and sewage leaks.
