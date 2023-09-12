“Breaking their own laws”: Home Office ploughs through with RAF Scampton asylum centre
No sign of work stopping on site so far
The Home Office has allegedly violated its own planning laws by reportedly neglecting the conditions of the district council’s Temporary Stop Notice at RAF Scampton.
An aerial view of the former airbase indicates that the government agency is still conducting groundworks around the portacabins on the site and appears to be installing utilities in preparation for the arrival of asylum seekers later this month.
