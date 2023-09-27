Lincolnshire Food and Farming Awards 2023: Finalists announced!

Stonebow Media are delighted to announce the finalists in the Lincolnshire Food & Farming Awards, highlighting the extraordinary contributions of local food and farming enterprises throughout the county.

The judges convened at Bells Tea Shop in Lincoln, meticulously assessing over 220 entries submitted across thirteen categories, eventually determining the most distinguished businesses to honour and celebrate their successes.

This prestigious event is devoted to spotlighting and championing the best of Lincolnshire’s food and farming sector.

These awards specifically recognise the resilience and unparalleled business acumen of these entities, which have greatly enriched and nurtured the development of the local community.

With the excitement building for the Lincolnshire Food and Farming Awards ceremony, the county keenly awaits the unveiling of the winners, who will emerge as luminous symbols of the region’s thriving food and farming industry.

The awards evening is scheduled for Friday, 17th November, at the Engine Shed. Tickets are available now on the Lincolnshire Food and Farming Awards website, with the entire county in eager anticipation to commend the outstanding innovation and resilience intrinsic to its agrarian roots.

Meet the finalists Food Producer of the Year Alfred Enderby

Cogglesford Watermill

Hambleton Bakery

Madz for cake

The Uplift Grazing Drinks Producer of the Year The Alvingham Coffee Roasters

Louth Distillery

Pheasantry Farms & Brewery

Seven Districts Coffee

Tipplemill Distillery Street Food / Takeaway of the Year The Hungry Plaice

Mockingbird Street Food

Roco BBQ

Slow Rise

Twisted Farming Innovation Business of the Year B-Hive Innovations

Lincolnshire Farm schools

LJ Fairburn

Noble Foods

Petsville Farm CIC

Stourton Estates Ltd Sustainable Business of the Year JRH Water Management

Hill Holt Wood

Lincolnshire Pork Co

Mint Lane Cafe

Saga Robotics / Thorvald Farm Shop / Market of the Year Fishers farm shop

Fulbeck Craft Centre

Holmes farm

Silver Apple Showroom

Vine House Farm Ltd Restaurant of the Year The Bottle & Glass Harby

Julianos Italian Restaurant

Lawsons

San Pietro Restaurant Ltd

The Tower Hotel / No.THIRTY8

Washingborough Hall Hotel Pub / Bistro Food of the Year Bistro Bar and Kitchen

The Pig & Whistle at Healing Manor

The Plough, North Kyme

The Queens Head Bar and Restaurant

The Sycamore, Lincoln Cafe of the Year Colbournes’ Cafe

Landmark Cafe

Little Lincoln

Monks Road Cafe

Tasty Toast

The Oaks Bar / Pub of the Year (Wet Sales) Cognito

Lincoln Jazz Café

The Queens Head Bar and Restaurant

Vice & Co Future of Farming Billy Billings, G Lowry

Lizzy Wells, Riseholme Park Farm

Middle World Farms

Riley Taylor, R G Taylor & Sons Farm to Fork Gelston Lamb

Lincolnshire Pork Co

Salted Orange

Uncle Henrys

W H Munton & Son – Mill Farm Chef of the Year Barry Liversidge, The Queens Head Bar and Restaurant

Darren Rogan, by Darren Rogan

Faith Vickers, The Green Man

Juliet Chadfield, Juliet’s Restaurant

Paul Hugill, Serendipity

Ross Leighton, Roco BBQ