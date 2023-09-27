Lincolnshire Food and Farming Awards 2023: Finalists announced!
Judges select outstanding local enterprises to honour
Stonebow Media are delighted to announce the finalists in the Lincolnshire Food & Farming Awards, highlighting the extraordinary contributions of local food and farming enterprises throughout the county.
The judges convened at Bells Tea Shop in Lincoln, meticulously assessing over 220 entries submitted across thirteen categories, eventually determining the most distinguished businesses to honour and celebrate their successes.
This prestigious event is devoted to spotlighting and championing the best of Lincolnshire’s food and farming sector.
These awards specifically recognise the resilience and unparalleled business acumen of these entities, which have greatly enriched and nurtured the development of the local community.
With the excitement building for the Lincolnshire Food and Farming Awards ceremony, the county keenly awaits the unveiling of the winners, who will emerge as luminous symbols of the region’s thriving food and farming industry.
The awards evening is scheduled for Friday, 17th November, at the Engine Shed. Tickets are available now on the Lincolnshire Food and Farming Awards website, with the entire county in eager anticipation to commend the outstanding innovation and resilience intrinsic to its agrarian roots.
Meet the finalists
Food Producer of the Year
- Alfred Enderby
- Cogglesford Watermill
- Hambleton Bakery
- Madz for cake
- The Uplift Grazing
Drinks Producer of the Year
- The Alvingham Coffee Roasters
- Louth Distillery
- Pheasantry Farms & Brewery
- Seven Districts Coffee
- Tipplemill Distillery
Street Food / Takeaway of the Year
- The Hungry Plaice
- Mockingbird Street Food
- Roco BBQ
- Slow Rise
- Twisted
Farming Innovation Business of the Year
- B-Hive Innovations
- Lincolnshire Farm schools
- LJ Fairburn
- Noble Foods
- Petsville Farm CIC
- Stourton Estates Ltd
Sustainable Business of the Year
- JRH Water Management
- Hill Holt Wood
- Lincolnshire Pork Co
- Mint Lane Cafe
- Saga Robotics / Thorvald
Farm Shop / Market of the Year
- Fishers farm shop
- Fulbeck Craft Centre
- Holmes farm
- Silver Apple Showroom
- Vine House Farm Ltd
Restaurant of the Year
- The Bottle & Glass Harby
- Julianos Italian Restaurant
- Lawsons
- San Pietro Restaurant Ltd
- The Tower Hotel / No.THIRTY8
- Washingborough Hall Hotel
Pub / Bistro Food of the Year
- Bistro Bar and Kitchen
- The Pig & Whistle at Healing Manor
- The Plough, North Kyme
- The Queens Head Bar and Restaurant
- The Sycamore, Lincoln
Cafe of the Year
- Colbournes’ Cafe
- Landmark Cafe
- Little Lincoln
- Monks Road Cafe
- Tasty Toast
- The Oaks
Bar / Pub of the Year (Wet Sales)
- Cognito
- Lincoln Jazz Café
- The Queens Head Bar and Restaurant
- Vice & Co
Future of Farming
- Billy Billings, G Lowry
- Lizzy Wells, Riseholme Park Farm
- Middle World Farms
- Riley Taylor, R G Taylor & Sons
Farm to Fork
- Gelston Lamb
- Lincolnshire Pork Co
- Salted Orange
- Uncle Henrys
- W H Munton & Son – Mill Farm
Chef of the Year
- Barry Liversidge, The Queens Head Bar and Restaurant
- Darren Rogan, by Darren Rogan
- Faith Vickers, The Green Man
- Juliet Chadfield, Juliet’s Restaurant
- Paul Hugill, Serendipity
- Ross Leighton, Roco BBQ
The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony on November 17 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.
Finalists can book tickets for the awards ceremony on the Lincolnshire Food & Farming Awards website.