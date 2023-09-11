1 min ago

Council denied entry at RAF Scampton as Home Office accelerates asylum centre work

It goes against the district council’s Temporary Stop Notice
RAF Scampton | Photo: Chris Gresham
By Local Democracy Reporter

The Home Office appears to be accelerating its efforts to transform RAF Scampton into an asylum centre, despite the district council issuing a Temporary Stop Notice (TSN) over heritage preservation fears.

A trusted source told locals that this move may be a strategic play, positioning the completed work as a defence in the upcoming judicial review scheduled for October 31 and November 1.

The argument would be that reversing the progress would result in a waste of taxpayer money, the source speculated.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite