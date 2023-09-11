Major step forward for North Hykeham bypass as council approves plans
The road to a less congested future for Lincoln
Lincolnshire County Councillors have unanimously approved the plans for the North Hykeham Relief Road, paving the way for reduced congestion and enhanced road safety in the Lincoln area.
The authority’s Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee approved the £208 million plans on Monday morning. The decision marks a pivotal moment for the infrastructure development in Greater Lincoln, as the road aims to complete the city’s ring road and offer numerous benefits to the residents.
