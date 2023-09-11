1 min ago

“There is no bad dog, only bad owners”: Lincolnshire pet rescue defends American XL Bully breed

The breed is facing calls to be banned from the UK
Breeds In Need UK is currently looking after 13 American XL Bully pups, and says the negative press of the breed is disheartening. | Photo: Breeds In Need UK

A volunteer dog rescue charity in Lincolnshire has criticised calls to ban the American XL Bully breed from the UK, following harrowing footage of one such dog attacking an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham last week.

Footage over the weekend showed an American XL Bully dog attacking an 11-year-old girl, the latest in a line of incidents this year involving the controversial dog breed.

