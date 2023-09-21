Feeling the squeeze at the pump? Here’s why fuel prices are skyrocketing in Lincolnshire

Feel the pinch at the pump? You’re not alone. As global tensions rise, so do petrol prices, hitting UK motorists where it hurts most—their wallets. In Lincolnshire, some drivers are shelling out a staggering 25p more per litre for diesel than just two months ago.

The culprit? A cocktail of rising crude oil costs and output cuts from heavyweight producers like Russia and Saudi Arabia. According to the latest RAC Foundation data, UK petrol prices have soared to 155.5p per litre as of September 19, the highest since last December.

