Unraveling the mystery behind the long queues and police presence at the Lincoln Post Office

Why you see the constant queues on Silver Street in Lincoln

In a twist that had locals scratching their heads and even drew police attention, the Post Office on Silver Street in Lincoln has been the site of unusually long queues lately.

The reason? A surge in people collecting their Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs), essential documents that validate one’s right to study and access public services in the UK.

