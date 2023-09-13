Fresh air or freedom to puff? 🚬 Pavement seating smoking ban stirs debate in Lincoln

In the heart of Lincoln, a debate is smouldering that could change the face of the city’s vibrant pub and restaurant scene. The question on everyone’s lips (and perhaps in their lungs): Should smoking be banned in street-facing seating areas outside eateries and watering holes?

This isn’t just a local issue. Councillors from 16 London authorities have already fired off appeals to government ministers, urging them to create smoke-free zones. Their goal? To snuff out smoking habits and prevent the younger generation from lighting up, according to reports from national outlets like The Sun.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite