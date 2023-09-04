Welcome relief as Smelly Skelly’s factory stench improves
Villagers say it’s ‘a more pleasant place to live’
Residents in Skellingthorpe are breathing easier as the ‘horrendous stench’ that has plagued the village for many years from a local factory appears to be improving.
The village was nicknamed ‘Smelly Skelly’ with over 600 complaints about the odour between 2015 and September 2021 – with three-quarters in 2021 alone.
