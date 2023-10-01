✨ Discover the magic of a Lincolnshire Christmas: Your go-to destination for festive cheer! 🎄

Ah, Christmas in Lincolnshire! Imagine rolling countryside blanketed in snow, historical landmarks decked out in festive finery, and all the cosy, British traditions you love.

As winter settles in, Lincolnshire becomes the go-to destination for all things Christmas, and boy, do we have something for everyone! We’re not just talking about traditional stuff like the twinkling stalls in Lincoln’s cathedral square, or the carol singers filling the air with holiday cheer in adorable towns like Louth and Stamford.

We’ve got your festive season covered from A to Z. From fabulous party ideas that’ll make you the host with the most, to festive getaways that are more than just a retreat—they’re an experience. Whether you want to escape to a cosy cottage, tour our magical winter markets, or discover unique places to visit that you won’t find anywhere else, we’ve got you sorted.

Picture this: strolling down cobbled streets as the scent of mulled wine fills the air, or marvelling at ancient buildings transformed by the glow of twinkling fairy lights. But it doesn’t stop there. You can plan a whole holiday itinerary without ever leaving the county!

So, grab your cosiest jumper and your warmest scarf and let’s make this festive season one to remember. Trust us, a Christmas in Lincolnshire is unlike any other—you’re in for a bang!

Struggling to come up with a unique Christmas party idea? We’ve got you

Get into the swing of seasonal festivities at Virtually Golf. Totally unique and outrageously exciting, adorned with decorations and with all your favourite Christmas hits ringing out, it’s time to tee-off for the best Christmas party.

With classic Christmas food and, a few cheeky drinks revel in this opportunity to crush your colleagues (or, let them win to keep HR happy) in a variety of virtual games including carnival challenges, football skills, and a bit of golf for good measure. You can even set up your own karaoke station if the team is keen to hit some high notes.

Virtually Golf has something for everyone. And, with your very own space and friendly service, it makes the ideal venue for all your Christmas celebrations.

Be sure to book your tee time in advance, and for teams larger than 30 people you’ll get an extra special gift – the entire venue to yourselves, with the host going free. We have everything you need to create an unforgettable event.

Enquire and book by visiting our website

Magical gingerbread fairyland: Experience festive afternoon tea & exquisite winter tasting menus at Healing Manor!

Be transported to a magical gingerbread fairyland with festive afternoon tea and gingerbread decorating at Healing Manor. We’ll get you into the Christmas spirit from the moment you step into the Restaurant, gorgeously decorated with a gingerbread theme.

Sip on a festive cocktail then enjoy a traditional afternoon tea full of festive flavours, with a few magical surprises along the way (£28 pp). Our Children’s Afternoon Tea, £17 for under 14s, includes DIY gingerbread-decorating. Served Thursday to Sunday, 12pm – 3pm, through November & December.

An evening of indulgence awaits with our seven-course Winter Tasting Menu Overnight Experience. Created using the best local, seasonal produce from the Lincolnshire countryside and coastline, add a paired Drinks Flight for a special touch. Served on Friday & Saturday evenings from 6.30pm, the Tasting Menu is £85 pp. Ask about our Tasting Menu Overnight Package and enjoy a relaxing stay in a cosy room.

Book now at www.healingmanorhotel.co.uk

A Genie-tastic pantomime adventure for all the family

Lincoln’s longest running traditional Christmas pantomime returns to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this festive season with Aladdin, between Tuesday, December 5 and Sunday, January 7 2024.

This year’s cast features Olympic Gymnast, Strictly Come Dancing champion and The Masked Dancer winner, Louis Smith MBE as Abanazar. He’ll be joined by Strictly Come Dancing legend Ian Waite as Sultan Cha-Cha-Cha, and West End star Roger Wright, who played adult Simba in the original West End cast of Disney’s The Lion King, as the Genie of the Lamp.

From an amazing set and colourful costumes, to huge dance routines and popular songs, to bags of audience interaction and perfect comedic timing, along with the “Wow” factor that the New Theatre Royal brings, Aladdin is set to be a Genie-tastic adventure for all the family.

Tickets are selling fast, with some performances nearly sold out, so book your favourite seats today.

Book your tickets

Rev Your Engines for a Unique Christmas Party at Accelerate Racing in Lincoln!

Seeking an extraordinary Christmas celebration? Accelerate Racing in Lincoln has you covered. Ditch the usual office soirée and gear up for a night of high-octane excitement with workmates, family, or friends.

At our top-of-the-range facility, we feature 10 linked advanced racing simulators that offer vividly realistic experiences across multiple racing disciplines—from Formula 1 and GT to exotic road cars and karting.

Personalise your festive event by choosing from a vast array of tracks and cars, even opt to virtually race your own vehicle if you wish. Regardless of your level of racing enthusiasm, Accelerate Racing promises an electrifying backdrop for your seasonal festivities. What’s more, for large gatherings, we offer the option of exclusive use, ensuring an intimate and personalised setting for your festive activities.

Elevate your Christmas celebrations to the next level and make it a holiday to remember at Accelerate Racing.

https://www.accelerateracing.co.uk

Fly to Neverland with ‘Peter Pan’ at The Drill in Lincoln: A festive pantomime for all ages!

This holiday season, don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of ‘Peter Pan,’ brought to life on stage at Lincoln’s illustrious Drill theatre. An enduring British tradition, this pantomime promises a spectacular evening filled with laughter, wonder, and theatrical panache.

Prepare to be transported to the whimsical world of Neverland with dazzling costumes, captivating sets, and a riot of comedy and song. Special group bookings are available for those looking to elevate their festive celebrations. Ideal for families, school outings, or festive catch-ups with friends, this year’s pantomime of ‘Peter Pan’ is a not-to-be-missed extravaganza.

Book your tickets now to secure the best seats for an unforgettable journey to Neverland that will keep you and your loved ones enchanted long after the final curtain. ‘Oh yes, it will!’

Book your tickets now

Step into a Winter Wonderland at Pennells Garden Centres

Christmas has officially arrived at Pennells – so come and explore a winter wonderland the whole family will be amazed by! Pennells Garden Centres are the place to fill all your Christmas decoration desires and gift challenges, plus a place to enjoy a well-deserved sweet treat or meal!

With three stores across Lincolnshire (Lincoln, Cleethorpes and Sleaford), Pennells Garden Centres offer endless inspiration to transform your home. Being a familiar name amongst many, especially during the Christmas season, Pennells Garden Centres is a perfect location for the family to explore its range of gifts, toys & games, homeware, garden gear and food filled with items by local suppliers.

It’s got everything you need to decorate your house for Christmas including both indoor and outdoor lighting, a wide choice of both real and artificial Christmas trees and wonderful decorations that will apply to your desired theme this year.

Find out more