£10m in savings vs. £45m in lost business rates: Lincoln’s fiscal balance act
Beyond the numbers: Lincoln’s struggle with a skewed business rates system
Amid a looming £2 million budget deficit, the City of Lincoln Council is faced with a paradox. While championing economic growth and successfully trimming its net revenue spend by roughly £10 million over the past decade, it contends with a business rates system that leaves them shortchanged by millions.
