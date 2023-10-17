ProudLinc: Businesses unite to create more LGBTQ+ safe spaces in Lincoln

“We live in a world that promotes equality but only from above, and only for some”

A local business is looking to assemble like-minded companies in Lincoln to create a “roadmap” of safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, seeking to champion inclusion across the board in the city.

ProudLinc has been set up by Lachlan Gordon of Escobark’s Canine Coffee House on Lincoln High Street, and it seeks to provide a network of safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in the city and beyond.

